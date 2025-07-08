Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Summary

Spicy Entertainment and Media Limited (formerly known as Lahoti Entertainment and Media Limited) was incorporated on 15 November 2012 under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Company offers end-to-end integrated services including production, postproduction and media & creative services to production houses, studios and broadcasters.The Companys initial focus was on the entertainment industry, which was dominated by a few players. Today, the Companys efforts are continuously rewarded by way of commendations and recommendations from satisfied clients. The Company is an efficiently run self-sufficient organization with own facilities, equipment and several teams of highly talented, inspired and loyal writers, directors, production post-production and marketing personnel responsible for guiding every production from ideation to telecast, in a cost-effective and quality conscious manner. The Company recognizes that people are the strength and that is the reason behind its continued success. Although, the Company has been recognized as a tough act to follow, it does not believe in resting on laurels. Apart from bench marking itself with competition, the Company benchmarks itself with the own past performances and continually strives to improve upon the same.In a short span of time, the Company successfully managed the events like Shokuner Lov, Nilacholey Kiriti, Shiv Bhajans by Mr. Vimal Lahoti, Yashvi and Yashas Video Album, Car rally organized by The Lions Club, Calcutta . Nilacholey Kiriti is a Bengali, thriller drama film and was directed by Mr. Anindya Bikash Datta, Managing Director of the Company and produced by Ms. Rupa Datta. The film version is based on Basanta Rajani, the story of KirIti Roy by Nihar Ranjan Gupta. This film was released on 09 February 2018 with the banner of Camellia Films Pte. Ltd. The movie starred Indraneil Sengupta and Rituparna Sengupta in the lead roles. The movie also starrred Arunima Ghosh, Samadarshi Dutta, Shantilal Mukherjee and Abhishek Chatterjee. Studio Spicy is the Companys You Tube Channel that offers various videos of songs and events organized for the clients. The studio is used for in-house purpose as well. The viewers enjoy Lord Shiva bhajans sung by the talented Mr. Vimal Lahoti and links provided for the same. The viewers view the baby video shoot starring less than a year old Yashvi and Yashas, by following the link mentioned by the company. Lions Club International District 322B1 Centennial Car Rally 2018 in Association with Safe Drive Save Life with Treasure Hunt and Carnival was organized on 28th January 2018. The same was shot by Studio Spicy and a glimpse of the same can be seen the link provided by the company.Code Name is a short movie directed by the Managing Director, Mr. Anindya Bikash Datta. The film stars Mr. Mahesh Jalan in the lead role. Recently, the film has been selected for screening at SEVEN HILLS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SHIFT), 2018. The film shall be screened from 03 September 2018 in Pecs & Komlo, Hungary. The short movie is among the 24 other short films from 20 different countries competing for theHills Award 2018. Shokuner Lov, another upcoming full-length Cinematography film in Bengali language was directed by Mr. Anindya Bikash Datta, Managing Director of the Company. The film got released on 28th February 2020 and had a good response from the viewers. The said film is co-produced by Spicy Entertainment and Media Limited and Eros International Media Limited respectively. The film is on investigative journalism and sees a crime reporter risking his life to solve a 16 year old murder.