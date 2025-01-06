Sprayking Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
0.04
0.14
0.11
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.44
-0.59
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
-1.57
-0.4
1.37
-0.4
Other operating items
Operating
-1.11
-0.81
0.89
-0.96
Capital expenditure
-6.59
-0.48
0.45
0.47
Free cash flow
-7.7
-1.29
1.34
-0.49
Equity raised
9.91
9.72
9.36
9.12
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-4.67
-1.79
1.3
2.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.45
6.63
12
11.29
