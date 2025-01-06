iifl-logo-icon 1
Sprayking Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.1
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

0.04

0.14

0.11

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.44

-0.59

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

-1.57

-0.4

1.37

-0.4

Other operating items

Operating

-1.11

-0.81

0.89

-0.96

Capital expenditure

-6.59

-0.48

0.45

0.47

Free cash flow

-7.7

-1.29

1.34

-0.49

Equity raised

9.91

9.72

9.36

9.12

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-4.67

-1.79

1.3

2.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.45

6.63

12

11.29

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.