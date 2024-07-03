Summary

Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited was incorporated on February 17, 2005. The Company name was changed to Sprayking Limited in 2016. The Company is an emerging leader in Brass parts manufacturing. It specialize in Brass Fittings, Brass Forging Equipment, Brass Transformer Parts & other Customized Brass Parts. Founded in early 1980, it has already carved a niche for itself in Brass Part Manufacturing. With the best of breed resources, global clientele & focus on quality, 100% in-house manufacturing, it is uniquely poised to embark on its mission of ranking amongst top 5 Brass Part manufacturer in terms of technical know-how & other facilitating companies in India. In 2016, the Company changed its formation structure from Private Company to Public Company and got its securities listed on BSE Ltd. - SME platform, one of the fastest stock exchange. This shift marked a pivotal moment in Brass industries as Company is setting a new benchmark. Having its head office & work location at Jamnagar, the Brass City of India, the Company is moving towards the future with simultaneous growth of all who are directly or indirectly associated with it.

Read More