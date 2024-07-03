iifl-logo-icon 1
Sprayking Ltd Share Price

10.1
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.79
  • Day's High10.79
  • 52 Wk High30.02
  • Prev. Close10.5
  • Day's Low9.99
  • 52 Wk Low 10.45
  • Turnover (lac)14.31
  • P/E36.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.77
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.74
  • Div. Yield0
Sprayking Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sprayking Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sprayking Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sprayking Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.41%

Non-Promoter- 63.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sprayking Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.57

6.34

3.17

3.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.24

18.51

5.93

5.58

Net Worth

27.81

24.85

9.1

8.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.6

25.63

23.27

17.64

yoy growth (%)

-27.44

10.13

31.96

16.47

Raw materials

-17.74

-21.81

-18.92

-13.17

As % of sales

95.4

85.09

81.28

74.68

Employee costs

-0.32

-1.9

-2.02

-1.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

0.04

0.14

0.11

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.44

-0.59

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

-1.57

-0.4

1.37

-0.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.44

10.13

31.96

16.47

Op profit growth

-341.76

-75.04

-11.08

-18.21

EBIT growth

113.79

-22.84

2.96

26.29

Net profit growth

2,038.66

-75.12

42.36

53.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

101.66

19.33

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

101.66

19.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0

Sprayking Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sprayking Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Hitesh Dudhagara

E D & Wholetime Director

Pragjibhai Patel

Executive Director

Ronak Dudhagara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhruvik Maheshbhai Bhanderi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jigensh Ramnikbhai Sanghani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Pansara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sprayking Ltd

Summary

Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited was incorporated on February 17, 2005. The Company name was changed to Sprayking Limited in 2016. The Company is an emerging leader in Brass parts manufacturing. It specialize in Brass Fittings, Brass Forging Equipment, Brass Transformer Parts & other Customized Brass Parts. Founded in early 1980, it has already carved a niche for itself in Brass Part Manufacturing. With the best of breed resources, global clientele & focus on quality, 100% in-house manufacturing, it is uniquely poised to embark on its mission of ranking amongst top 5 Brass Part manufacturer in terms of technical know-how & other facilitating companies in India. In 2016, the Company changed its formation structure from Private Company to Public Company and got its securities listed on BSE Ltd. - SME platform, one of the fastest stock exchange. This shift marked a pivotal moment in Brass industries as Company is setting a new benchmark. Having its head office & work location at Jamnagar, the Brass City of India, the Company is moving towards the future with simultaneous growth of all who are directly or indirectly associated with it.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sprayking Ltd share price today?

The Sprayking Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sprayking Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sprayking Ltd is ₹106.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sprayking Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sprayking Ltd is 36.21 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sprayking Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sprayking Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sprayking Ltd is ₹10.45 and ₹30.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sprayking Ltd?

Sprayking Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.35%, 3 Years at 85.31%, 1 Year at -49.88%, 6 Month at -46.75%, 3 Month at -27.08% and 1 Month at -7.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sprayking Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sprayking Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.59 %

Logo

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

