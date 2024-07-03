SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹10.79
Prev. Close₹10.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.31
Day's High₹10.79
Day's Low₹9.99
52 Week's High₹30.02
52 Week's Low₹10.45
Book Value₹3.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.74
P/E36.21
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.57
6.34
3.17
3.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.24
18.51
5.93
5.58
Net Worth
27.81
24.85
9.1
8.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.6
25.63
23.27
17.64
yoy growth (%)
-27.44
10.13
31.96
16.47
Raw materials
-17.74
-21.81
-18.92
-13.17
As % of sales
95.4
85.09
81.28
74.68
Employee costs
-0.32
-1.9
-2.02
-1.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
0.04
0.14
0.11
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.44
-0.59
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
-1.57
-0.4
1.37
-0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.44
10.13
31.96
16.47
Op profit growth
-341.76
-75.04
-11.08
-18.21
EBIT growth
113.79
-22.84
2.96
26.29
Net profit growth
2,038.66
-75.12
42.36
53.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
101.66
19.33
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
101.66
19.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Hitesh Dudhagara
E D & Wholetime Director
Pragjibhai Patel
Executive Director
Ronak Dudhagara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhruvik Maheshbhai Bhanderi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jigensh Ramnikbhai Sanghani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Pansara
Summary
Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited was incorporated on February 17, 2005. The Company name was changed to Sprayking Limited in 2016. The Company is an emerging leader in Brass parts manufacturing. It specialize in Brass Fittings, Brass Forging Equipment, Brass Transformer Parts & other Customized Brass Parts. Founded in early 1980, it has already carved a niche for itself in Brass Part Manufacturing. With the best of breed resources, global clientele & focus on quality, 100% in-house manufacturing, it is uniquely poised to embark on its mission of ranking amongst top 5 Brass Part manufacturer in terms of technical know-how & other facilitating companies in India. In 2016, the Company changed its formation structure from Private Company to Public Company and got its securities listed on BSE Ltd. - SME platform, one of the fastest stock exchange. This shift marked a pivotal moment in Brass industries as Company is setting a new benchmark. Having its head office & work location at Jamnagar, the Brass City of India, the Company is moving towards the future with simultaneous growth of all who are directly or indirectly associated with it.
The Sprayking Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sprayking Ltd is ₹106.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sprayking Ltd is 36.21 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sprayking Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sprayking Ltd is ₹10.45 and ₹30.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sprayking Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.35%, 3 Years at 85.31%, 1 Year at -49.88%, 6 Month at -46.75%, 3 Month at -27.08% and 1 Month at -7.16%.
