Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SPRAYKING LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SPRAYKING LTD. (540079) RECORD DATE 14/08/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/08/2024 DR- 694/2024-2025 (Revised from 14.08.2024 to 21.08.2024) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 12.08.2024) In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240805-49 dated August 05, 2024, informing therein the Record Date fixed by Company for the purpose of Bonus issue of Equity Shares of the Company, Trading Members are hereby informed that the Company has now informed that it has revised the Record date from 14.08.2024 TO 21.08.2024. The Revised details are given below :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SPRAYKING LTD. (540079) RECORD DATE 21.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/08/2024 DR- 698/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.08.2024)