Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.6
25.63
23.27
17.64
yoy growth (%)
-27.44
10.13
31.96
16.47
Raw materials
-17.74
-21.81
-18.92
-13.17
As % of sales
95.4
85.09
81.28
74.68
Employee costs
-0.32
-1.9
-2.02
-1.84
As % of sales
1.75
7.43
8.69
10.47
Other costs
-0.98
-1.72
-1.57
-1.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.3
6.73
6.74
9.97
Operating profit
-0.46
0.19
0.76
0.85
OPM
-2.47
0.74
3.27
4.86
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.44
-0.59
-0.64
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.55
-0.62
-0.63
Other income
1.9
0.85
0.6
0.54
Profit before tax
0.87
0.04
0.14
0.11
Taxes
-0.25
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-29.21
-34.07
-21.16
-29.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.62
0.02
0.11
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.62
0.02
0.11
0.08
yoy growth (%)
2,038.66
-75.12
42.36
53.7
NPM
3.33
0.11
0.5
0.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.