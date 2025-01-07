iifl-logo-icon 1
Sprayking Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.88
(-1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.6

25.63

23.27

17.64

yoy growth (%)

-27.44

10.13

31.96

16.47

Raw materials

-17.74

-21.81

-18.92

-13.17

As % of sales

95.4

85.09

81.28

74.68

Employee costs

-0.32

-1.9

-2.02

-1.84

As % of sales

1.75

7.43

8.69

10.47

Other costs

-0.98

-1.72

-1.57

-1.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.3

6.73

6.74

9.97

Operating profit

-0.46

0.19

0.76

0.85

OPM

-2.47

0.74

3.27

4.86

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.44

-0.59

-0.64

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.55

-0.62

-0.63

Other income

1.9

0.85

0.6

0.54

Profit before tax

0.87

0.04

0.14

0.11

Taxes

-0.25

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-29.21

-34.07

-21.16

-29.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.62

0.02

0.11

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.62

0.02

0.11

0.08

yoy growth (%)

2,038.66

-75.12

42.36

53.7

NPM

3.33

0.11

0.5

0.46

