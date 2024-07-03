iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sprayking Ltd Company Summary

9.39
(2.07%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Sprayking Ltd Summary

Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited was incorporated on February 17, 2005. The Company name was changed to Sprayking Limited in 2016. The Company is an emerging leader in Brass parts manufacturing. It specialize in Brass Fittings, Brass Forging Equipment, Brass Transformer Parts & other Customized Brass Parts. Founded in early 1980, it has already carved a niche for itself in Brass Part Manufacturing. With the best of breed resources, global clientele & focus on quality, 100% in-house manufacturing, it is uniquely poised to embark on its mission of ranking amongst top 5 Brass Part manufacturer in terms of technical know-how & other facilitating companies in India. In 2016, the Company changed its formation structure from Private Company to Public Company and got its securities listed on BSE Ltd. - SME platform, one of the fastest stock exchange. This shift marked a pivotal moment in Brass industries as Company is setting a new benchmark. Having its head office & work location at Jamnagar, the Brass City of India, the Company is moving towards the future with simultaneous growth of all who are directly or indirectly associated with it.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.