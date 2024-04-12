Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 26 February, 2024. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SPRAYKING LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SPRAYKING LTD (540079) RECORD DATE 12.04.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/04/2024 DR-610/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE537U01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.04.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240402-49 dated April 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SPRAYKING LTD (540079) New ISIN No. INE537U01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 12-04-2024 (DR- 610/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.04.2024)