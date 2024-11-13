iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Sprayking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 302024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 November, 2024, for consideration of quarterly financial results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Sprayking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter ended June 30 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair In continuation of our letter dated August 03, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 13th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024, together with Limited review report thereon are enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
Sprayking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting held on Monday 01 July 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Sprayking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday 26 February 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 26 February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.02.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sprayking Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 at Registered Office of the Company at Plot No. 4009 & 4010 GIDC Phase III Dared Jamnagar-361004 Gujarat inter-alia to discuss and approve among other items the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for Quarter ended December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

