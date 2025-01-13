Spright Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.67
5.67
5.67
5.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.4
-6.41
-6.42
-6.63
Net Worth
-0.73
-0.74
-0.75
-0.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.16
1.03
0.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.6
-0.58
0.28
-0.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.61
-0.59
0.28
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.59
6.86
0.33
0
Debtor Days
361.23
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-4.17
-7.41
-0.03
0
Creditor Days
32.83
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
-0.59
-0.59
0.28
-0.01
