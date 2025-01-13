iifl-logo-icon 1
Spright Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

12.85
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:35:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.67

5.67

5.67

5.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.4

-6.41

-6.42

-6.63

Net Worth

-0.73

-0.74

-0.75

-0.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

0.16

1.03

0.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.6

-0.58

0.28

-0.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.61

-0.59

0.28

-0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.59

6.86

0.33

0

Debtor Days

361.23

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-4.17

-7.41

-0.03

0

Creditor Days

32.83

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

-0.59

-0.59

0.28

-0.01

