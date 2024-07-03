Summary

Spright Agro Limited was incorporated in name of Kansal Fibres Limited on April 20, 1994. The name was subsequently changed to Tine Agro Limited with effect from 20 October, 2021 and further change to Spright Agro Limited with effect from 22 March, 2024. The main object of the Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of textile products. Later on, main object of the Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into dealing and trading in all types ofAgriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.During the year 1997, the Mini Steel Unit of the Company commenced commercial production. Company disposed off the steel Unit under compelling circumstances in 1999. During the year 2022-23, the Company has started its operations in Agricultural and related activities.The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of Agriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.

