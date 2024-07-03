SectorTrading
Open₹14.64
Prev. Close₹14.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.64
Day's High₹14.64
Day's Low₹14.64
52 Week's High₹44.66
52 Week's Low₹4.04
Book Value₹1.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,568.69
P/E64.91
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.67
5.67
5.67
5.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.4
-6.41
-6.42
-6.63
Net Worth
-0.73
-0.74
-0.75
-0.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.33
0
0.44
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.36
0
As % of sales
0
0
82.84
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.2
-0.16
-0.25
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.29
0.27
-0.25
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
-224.95
-34.46
2,329.68
-81.69
EBIT growth
-224.95
-34.46
2,329.68
-81.69
Net profit growth
-224.86
-34.44
2,329.68
-81.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akshaykumar Natubhai Pate1
Independent Director
Nilam Viren Makwana
Additional Director
Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel
Additional Director
Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Spright Agro Limited was incorporated in name of Kansal Fibres Limited on April 20, 1994. The name was subsequently changed to Tine Agro Limited with effect from 20 October, 2021 and further change to Spright Agro Limited with effect from 22 March, 2024. The main object of the Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of textile products. Later on, main object of the Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into dealing and trading in all types ofAgriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.During the year 1997, the Mini Steel Unit of the Company commenced commercial production. Company disposed off the steel Unit under compelling circumstances in 1999. During the year 2022-23, the Company has started its operations in Agricultural and related activities.The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of Agriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.
The Spright Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spright Agro Ltd is ₹1568.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spright Agro Ltd is 64.91 and 12.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spright Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spright Agro Ltd is ₹4.04 and ₹44.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spright Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 144.75%, 3 Years at 344.50%, 1 Year at 277.02%, 6 Month at -44.17%, 3 Month at 105.36% and 1 Month at 25.89%.
