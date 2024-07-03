iifl-logo-icon 1
Spright Agro Ltd Share Price

14.64
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.64
  • Day's High14.64
  • 52 Wk High44.66
  • Prev. Close14.93
  • Day's Low14.64
  • 52 Wk Low 4.04
  • Turnover (lac)4.64
  • P/E64.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.15
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,568.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Spright Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.64

Prev. Close

14.93

Turnover(Lac.)

4.64

Day's High

14.64

Day's Low

14.64

52 Week's High

44.66

52 Week's Low

4.04

Book Value

1.15

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,568.69

P/E

64.91

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Spright Agro Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Spright Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spright Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spright Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.67

5.67

5.67

5.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.4

-6.41

-6.42

-6.63

Net Worth

-0.73

-0.74

-0.75

-0.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.33

0

0.44

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.36

0

As % of sales

0

0

82.84

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.2

-0.16

-0.25

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.29

0.27

-0.25

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

-224.95

-34.46

2,329.68

-81.69

EBIT growth

-224.95

-34.46

2,329.68

-81.69

Net profit growth

-224.86

-34.44

2,329.68

-81.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Spright Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spright Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akshaykumar Natubhai Pate1

Independent Director

Nilam Viren Makwana

Additional Director

Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel

Additional Director

Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spright Agro Ltd

Summary

Spright Agro Limited was incorporated in name of Kansal Fibres Limited on April 20, 1994. The name was subsequently changed to Tine Agro Limited with effect from 20 October, 2021 and further change to Spright Agro Limited with effect from 22 March, 2024. The main object of the Company on incorporation was to carry on business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of textile products. Later on, main object of the Company have been appended with obligatory permissions to entered into dealing and trading in all types ofAgriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.During the year 1997, the Mini Steel Unit of the Company commenced commercial production. Company disposed off the steel Unit under compelling circumstances in 1999. During the year 2022-23, the Company has started its operations in Agricultural and related activities.The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of Agriculture goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Spright Agro Ltd share price today?

The Spright Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spright Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spright Agro Ltd is ₹1568.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spright Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spright Agro Ltd is 64.91 and 12.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spright Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spright Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spright Agro Ltd is ₹4.04 and ₹44.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spright Agro Ltd?

Spright Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 144.75%, 3 Years at 344.50%, 1 Year at 277.02%, 6 Month at -44.17%, 3 Month at 105.36% and 1 Month at 25.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spright Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spright Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Spright Agro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

