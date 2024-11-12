|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e.30th November, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 12th November, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Approve the Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter and Half year ended as on 30 Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 11th October 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Any Other Matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 13.07.2024 to approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on 13.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14th June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|The Board has approved the Letter of Offer dated 10th June,2024 (LOF), Abridged Letter of Offer along with Application Forms and Rights Entitlement Letter Revised outcome of Board Meeting held today Monday, 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2024
|28 May 2024
|Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Spright Agro Limited (the Company) to be held on 3rd June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 3rd June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th May, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|on 29th April, 2024 Mrs. Kanika Kumar appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Tine Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To Increase Authorised Share Capital of the Company 3. Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with applicable laws including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the Rights Issue). 4. To approve draft notice and decide venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors has approved the raising of funds by way of Right Basis (Right Issue) upto Rs. 45 Crores. held on 26th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Allotment of 251134580 Fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 01.03.2024 Resignation of Mr. Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel from the Post of Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Tine Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Bonus Shares Split of Shares and Increase in Authorised Share Capital The Board of Directors of the Company has approve the Issue of Bonus shares in the Ratio of 1:1 (1 new equity shares having a face value of Rs. 1/- each to 1 existing equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each) to the shareholders as on Record Date (Record date will be intimate later) Board has approve the Sub Division of Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Approval of Increase in Authorised Share Capital, Bonus Issue of Shares, Split of Shares and Fix the Date and day of EOGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
