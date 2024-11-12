Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e.30th November, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 12th November, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Approve the Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter and Half year ended as on 30 Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 11th October 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Any Other Matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 13.07.2024 to approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on 13.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

The Board has approved the Letter of Offer dated 10th June,2024 (LOF), Abridged Letter of Offer along with Application Forms and Rights Entitlement Letter Revised outcome of Board Meeting held today Monday, 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 28 May 2024

Spright Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Spright Agro Limited (the Company) to be held on 3rd June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 3rd June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th May, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

on 29th April, 2024 Mrs. Kanika Kumar appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Tine Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To Increase Authorised Share Capital of the Company 3. Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with applicable laws including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the Rights Issue). 4. To approve draft notice and decide venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors has approved the raising of funds by way of Right Basis (Right Issue) upto Rs. 45 Crores. held on 26th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12.04.2024.

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Allotment of 251134580 Fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 01.03.2024 Resignation of Mr. Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel from the Post of Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024