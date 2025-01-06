iifl-logo-icon 1
Spright Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.64
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Spright Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.2

-0.16

-0.25

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.29

0.27

-0.25

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

0.49

0.1

-0.5

-0.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.49

0.1

-0.5

-0.02

Equity raised

-13.25

-12.93

-12.43

-12.41

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.97

1.55

1.22

1.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.79

-11.28

-11.72

-11.22

