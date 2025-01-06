Spright Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.2
-0.16
-0.25
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.29
0.27
-0.25
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.49
0.1
-0.5
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.49
0.1
-0.5
-0.02
Equity raised
-13.25
-12.93
-12.43
-12.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.97
1.55
1.22
1.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.79
-11.28
-11.72
-11.22
