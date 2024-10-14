iifl-logo-icon 1
Spright Agro Ltd EGM

10.47
(-4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Spright Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Oct 202411 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024. Shareholders Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) Outcome cum Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
EGM8 Feb 20246 Mar 2024
Board has approve the Sub Division of Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each Fixes the Record Date for the Purpose of Split of Shares and Bonus Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Proceeding cum outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 06th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 6th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
EGM10 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held as on today i.e. 10.01.2024 to approve the Agenda as mentioned in Outcome The Board of Directors decided to conduct the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) as on 12th February, 2024 on Monday at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 1216, Shilp Epitorn, Rajpath - Rangoli Road, Off Sindhu Bhavan Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380054 Notice of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held as on 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

