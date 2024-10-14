EGM 11 Oct 2024 11 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024. Shareholders Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) Outcome cum Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

EGM 8 Feb 2024 6 Mar 2024

Board has approve the Sub Division of Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each Fixes the Record Date for the Purpose of Split of Shares and Bonus Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Proceeding cum outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 06th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 6th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

EGM 10 Jan 2024 12 Feb 2024