|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024. Shareholders Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) Outcome cum Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|EGM
|8 Feb 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Board has approve the Sub Division of Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each Fixes the Record Date for the Purpose of Split of Shares and Bonus Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Proceeding cum outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 06th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 6th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
|EGM
|10 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held as on today i.e. 10.01.2024 to approve the Agenda as mentioned in Outcome The Board of Directors decided to conduct the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) as on 12th February, 2024 on Monday at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 1216, Shilp Epitorn, Rajpath - Rangoli Road, Off Sindhu Bhavan Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380054 Notice of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held as on 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
