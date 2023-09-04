Spright Agro Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The Company is engaged in the Commercial Agriculture to deal in trading, export, import such agricultural products.

India is known as "Land of Villages". Near about 67% of Indias population live in villages. The occupation of villagers is agriculture. Agriculture is the dominant sector of our economy & contributes in various ways.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The improvement in the global economic situation coupled with protection given by Indian Government provides opportunity for growth and it is set to grow in Expected line Outlook. The company expects the pressure on Quality Customer to continue due to competition.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company operates in single segment.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your Company had put a risk management framework in place post a comprehensive review of its risk management process. Your Company has taken a fresh look at the risk management framework. The review involved understanding the existing risk management initiatives, zero-based identification and assessment of risks in the various businesses as also the relative control measures and arriving at the desired counter measures keeping in mind the risk appetite of the organization. The Risk Com ittee has periodically reviewed the risks in the various businesses and recommended appropriate risk mitigating actions.

Macro-economic factors including economic and political developments, natural calamities which affect the industrial sector generally would also affect the businesses of your Company. Legislative changes resulting in a change in the taxes, duties and levies, whether local or central, also impact business performance and relative competitiveness of the businesses.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide among other things reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of Companys assets.

The Internal Auditors have introduced several objective tools to assess strengths of our internal controls as also, identify areas where it need to be further strengthened. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit are well defined in the internal audit charter, approved by the Audit Committee. Internal audit plays a key role in providing an assurance to the Board of Directors of adequate internal control system. The audit committee at its meetings reviewed the reports of the internal auditors as well as the Risk Management process of the Company.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2022-23 is described in the Directors Report under the head Financial Performance of the Company.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:

Your Company has undertaken certain employees development initiatives which have very positive impact on the morale and team spirit of the employees. The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock-out etc. Functional training and employee engagement was given adequate weight age during the year to enhance employee productivity and morale. Re- training on occupational, health, safety and environment were carried out in both the manufacturing facilities to improve awareness.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.