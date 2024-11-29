|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|18 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|1:1
|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SPRIGHT AGRO LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SPRIGHT AGRO LIMITED (531205) RECORD DATE 29.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus equity shares of Rs.1/- each for every 01 (One) existing equity share of Rs.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/11/2024 DR- 767/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company, 535753771 equity shares would be allotted as on December 02,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 18,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.11.2024)
|Bonus
|11 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|1:1
|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, TINE AGRO LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TINE AGRO LTD (531205) RECORD DATE 18.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/03/2024 DR-740/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE179O01023 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.03.2024)
