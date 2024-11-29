1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, TINE AGRO LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TINE AGRO LTD (531205) RECORD DATE 18.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/03/2024 DR-740/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE179O01023 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.03.2024)