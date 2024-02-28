Board has approve the Sub Division of Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each Fixes the Record Date for the Purpose of Split of Shares and Bonus Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, TINE AGRO LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TINE AGRO LTD (531205) RECORD DATE 18.03.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/03/2024 DR-740/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE179O01023 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.03.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240311-77 dated March 11,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code TINE AGRO LTD (531205) New ISIN No. INE179O01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-03-2024 (DR- 740/2023-2024). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.03.2024)