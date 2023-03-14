SPV Global Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.96
1.96
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.43
1.95
1.51
1.46
Net Worth
4.39
3.91
1.76
1.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.1
2.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.39
3.91
1.86
4.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.11
3.1
3.1
3.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
1.21
0.77
-1.35
1.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
2.13
Debtor Days
86.46
Other Current Assets
1.77
1.71
0.11
0.07
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-0.94
-1.46
-1.09
Cash
0.06
0.04
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
4.38
3.91
1.85
4.31
No Record Found
