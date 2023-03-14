Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.99
29.57
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-69.6
0
0
0
Raw materials
-8.61
-29.32
0
0
As % of sales
95.8
99.12
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.1
0
0
As % of sales
1.2
0.35
0
0
Other costs
-0.56
-0.17
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.23
0.59
0
0
Operating profit
-0.29
-0.02
0
0
OPM
-3.24
-0.06
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.12
0
0
Other income
0.77
0.51
0
0
Profit before tax
0.44
0.36
0
0
Taxes
-0.1
0
0
0
Tax rate
-23.36
0.3
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.33
0.36
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.33
0.36
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-7.46
0
0
0
NPM
3.75
1.23
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.