SectorTrading
Open₹13.77
Prev. Close₹13.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.77
Day's Low₹13.77
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹22.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.7
P/E18.86
EPS0.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.96
1.96
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.43
1.95
1.51
1.46
Net Worth
4.39
3.91
1.76
1.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.99
29.57
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-69.6
0
0
0
Raw materials
-8.61
-29.32
0
0
As % of sales
95.8
99.12
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.1
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.44
0.36
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
0
0
0
Working capital
2.95
-2.19
0
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.6
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,309.61
0
0
0
EBIT growth
-1.94
0
0
0
Net profit growth
-7.46
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
910
688.27
597.76
532.75
505.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
910
688.27
597.76
532.75
505.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.92
4.92
1.65
5.88
7.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Balkrishna Binani
Independent Director
Sanjay Mundhra
Non Executive Director
Navratan Damani
Non Executive Director
Sarla Damani
Independent Director
Bhumika Dilip Sidhpura
Ground Floor Binani Bhavan,
28/30 Anant Wadi Bhuleshwar,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: 91-22-22014001
Website: http://www.spvglobal.in
Email: spvglobaltrading@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
SPV Global Trading Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 05 February 1985 in the name of Tarrif Cine & Finance Limited and was registered with the RBI as NBFC. The Company changed it...
Reports by SPV Global Trading Ltd
