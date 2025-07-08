iifl-logo
SPV Global Trading Ltd Share Price Live

13.77
(4.95%)
Mar 14, 2023|03:18:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.77
  • Day's High13.77
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close13.12
  • Day's Low13.77
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E18.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.9
  • EPS0.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SPV Global Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.77

Prev. Close

13.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.77

Day's Low

13.77

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

22.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.7

P/E

18.86

EPS

0.73

Divi. Yield

0

SPV Global Trading Ltd Corporate Action

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

SPV Global Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPV Global Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.27%

Non-Promoter- 32.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPV Global Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.96

1.96

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.43

1.95

1.51

1.46

Net Worth

4.39

3.91

1.76

1.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.99

29.57

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-69.6

0

0

0

Raw materials

-8.61

-29.32

0

0

As % of sales

95.8

99.12

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.1

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.44

0.36

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.1

0

0

0

Working capital

2.95

-2.19

0

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.6

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,309.61

0

0

0

EBIT growth

-1.94

0

0

0

Net profit growth

-7.46

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

910

688.27

597.76

532.75

505.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

910

688.27

597.76

532.75

505.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.92

4.92

1.65

5.88

7.87

SPV Global Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPV Global Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Balkrishna Binani

Independent Director

Sanjay Mundhra

Non Executive Director

Navratan Damani

Non Executive Director

Sarla Damani

Independent Director

Bhumika Dilip Sidhpura

Registered Office

Ground Floor Binani Bhavan,

28/30 Anant Wadi Bhuleshwar,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-22-22014001

Website: http://www.spvglobal.in

Email: spvglobaltrading@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

SPV Global Trading Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 05 February 1985 in the name of Tarrif Cine & Finance Limited and was registered with the RBI as NBFC. The Company changed it...
Read More

Reports by SPV Global Trading Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SPV Global Trading Ltd share price today?

The SPV Global Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPV Global Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPV Global Trading Ltd is ₹2.70 Cr. as of 14 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPV Global Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPV Global Trading Ltd is 18.86 and 0.60 as of 14 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPV Global Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPV Global Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPV Global Trading Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of SPV Global Trading Ltd?

SPV Global Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.16%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPV Global Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPV Global Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.72 %

