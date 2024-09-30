AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform you that the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September 2024 commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. through electronic mode [video conferencing (VC) or any other audio visual means (OAVM)] have transacted the business mentioned under the notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of voting results alongwith Scrutinizers Report of the 39th Annual General Meeting of SPV Global Trading Limited, held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)