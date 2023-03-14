Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.22
EBIT margin
4.79
Net profit margin
15.57
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5,715.45
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
2,632.85
Book value per share
4,820.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-211.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.28
Net debt / equity
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.42
Employee costs
-4.25
Other costs
-13.09
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.