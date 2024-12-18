|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Nov 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Notice of EOGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 18t h December 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the details of EOGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 18th December 2024 We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 18th December, 2024 commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and have transacted the business as mentioned in the Notice. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024) We hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on Wednesday, 18th December, 2024. We hereby submit the disclosure of Voting Results of EGM held on 18th December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)
