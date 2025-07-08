SPV Global Trading Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 05 February 1985 in the name of Tarrif Cine & Finance Limited and was registered with the RBI as NBFC. The Company changed its name to SPV Global Trading Limited and obtained Certificate from the ROC effective from 26 April 2019. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of trading in non-ferrous metals, which serves thecopper alloy manufacturing industry, which in turn serves many industries such as automobiles, electrical, electronics, horological, coinage, etc.
