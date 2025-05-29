Board Meeting 29 May 2025 21 May 2025

SPV Global Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2025; Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. S I G M A C & Co., have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2025 13 Mar 2025

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 13th March, 2025 at 03.30 P.M. has inter alia, considered and approved the following agenda: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company; 2. Resignation of Ms. Jessica Gandhi from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f. 25th February, 2025. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.15 P.M.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

SPV Global Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2024. ii. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 13th February, 2025 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2024 The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2025 20 Jan 2025

SPV Global Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. To consider the letter received from the Acquirer regarding the Withdrawal of Exit Offer given to the Public Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Voluntary Delisting Offer. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair SPV Global Trading Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 23, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2025) In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 23rd January, 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. To take on record a letter dated 15th January,2025 received from Mr. Balkrishna Binani, one of the Promoter of M/s SPV Global Trading Limited (referred to as Acquirer) with regards to the Withdrawal of Exit Offer given to the Public Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Initial Public Announcement dated 16th February,2024 for Voluntary Delisting Offer pending with BSE and authorized Mr. Vishwas Patkar and/or Mr. Balkrishna Binani and/or Company Secretary and Compliance officer to complete the process for withdrawal of delisting application. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the Intimation of EOGM

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SPV Global Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. ii. Any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:10 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Bontra (DIN:09591605) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 27th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. has inter alia, considered and approved the agenda as mentioned in the attached outcome.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024