Sreechem Resins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.6
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sreechem Resins Ltd

Sreechem Resins FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.4

0.44

-0.26

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.18

-0.25

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.18

0.2

0.01

Working capital

2.09

0.26

-0.01

-0.84

Other operating items

Operating

3.71

0.32

-0.31

-1.34

Capital expenditure

0.93

0.69

0.04

0.1

Free cash flow

4.64

1.01

-0.26

-1.24

Equity raised

3.32

2.91

4.08

4.6

Investing

0

-0.01

0

-0.03

Financing

2.26

0.82

0.57

-0.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.22

4.74

4.38

2.8

