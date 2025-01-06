Sreechem Resins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.4
0.44
-0.26
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
-0.25
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.18
0.2
0.01
Working capital
2.09
0.26
-0.01
-0.84
Other operating items
Operating
3.71
0.32
-0.31
-1.34
Capital expenditure
0.93
0.69
0.04
0.1
Free cash flow
4.64
1.01
-0.26
-1.24
Equity raised
3.32
2.91
4.08
4.6
Investing
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Financing
2.26
0.82
0.57
-0.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.22
4.74
4.38
2.8
