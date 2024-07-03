iifl-logo-icon 1
Sreechem Resins Ltd Share Price

54.6
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.6
  • Day's High54.6
  • 52 Wk High95
  • Prev. Close52
  • Day's Low54.6
  • 52 Wk Low 37.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E8.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.77
  • EPS5.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sreechem Resins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

54.6

Prev. Close

52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

54.6

Day's Low

54.6

52 Week's High

95

52 Week's Low

37.15

Book Value

33.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.93

P/E

8.68

EPS

5.99

Divi. Yield

0

Sreechem Resins Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sreechem Resins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sreechem Resins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 75.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sreechem Resins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.8

7.43

6.62

3.52

Net Worth

13.8

11.43

10.62

7.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.46

29.7

28.27

24.95

yoy growth (%)

16.02

5.05

13.29

2.18

Raw materials

-23.49

-21.96

-23.75

-20.4

As % of sales

68.18

73.94

84

81.73

Employee costs

-2.51

-1.85

-1.09

-1.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.4

0.44

-0.26

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.18

-0.25

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.18

0.2

0.01

Working capital

2.09

0.26

-0.01

-0.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.02

5.05

13.29

2.18

Op profit growth

229.23

266.81

6.6

97.46

EBIT growth

270.09

3,364.43

-32.85

432.57

Net profit growth

625.23

-148.05

103.29

-14.81

No Record Found

Sreechem Resins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sreechem Resins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Binod Sharma

Whole Time Director

Vikram Kabra

Whole Time Director

VIBHOR SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sweta Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niwesh Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Bhauwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sreechem Resins Ltd

Summary

Sreechem Resins Limited was incorporated on May 16, 1988. The Company is principally engaged in production of Resins at its plant located at Jhagarpur (Rajgangpur) and Raigarh. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Magnesia Carbon Refractory, Alumina Carbon Refractory, Dolomite Refractory, and Continuous Casting Refractory.The Company has covered space of approximately 1,50,000 square feet which consists of manufacturing facilities and raw material and finished product storage yards and other ancillary facilities. It has an installed capacity to manufacture more than 7500 MT of synthetic resins both in powder and liquid form. In addition to this, the Company has installed capacity to manufacture more than 1000 MT of industrial coatings, insulating varnishes, paints and construction chemicals. The company manufacturers maximum quantity of Synthetic PF Resins viz, Novolak Resin and Resol Resin, both in Liquid and Powder Form. State of the art infrastructure, precision testing facilities and a well equipped R&D cell ensures that the manufactured resins are of the highest quality and are in par with international standards.The company has a state of the art laboratory which is used for testing the certifying incoming raw materials and every individual batch of finished product. The company has a full fledged Research & Development center alongside the laboratory where development work for new products takes place in accordance with the requirement of various customers. It is
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sreechem Resins Ltd share price today?

The Sreechem Resins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd is ₹22.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sreechem Resins Ltd is 8.68 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sreechem Resins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sreechem Resins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sreechem Resins Ltd is ₹37.15 and ₹95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sreechem Resins Ltd?

Sreechem Resins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.78%, 3 Years at 14.11%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at -43.00%, 3 Month at -23.59% and 1 Month at -7.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sreechem Resins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sreechem Resins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.80 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 75.15 %

