SectorChemicals
Open₹54.6
Prev. Close₹52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹54.6
Day's Low₹54.6
52 Week's High₹95
52 Week's Low₹37.15
Book Value₹33.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.93
P/E8.68
EPS5.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.8
7.43
6.62
3.52
Net Worth
13.8
11.43
10.62
7.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.46
29.7
28.27
24.95
yoy growth (%)
16.02
5.05
13.29
2.18
Raw materials
-23.49
-21.96
-23.75
-20.4
As % of sales
68.18
73.94
84
81.73
Employee costs
-2.51
-1.85
-1.09
-1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.4
0.44
-0.26
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
-0.25
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.18
0.2
0.01
Working capital
2.09
0.26
-0.01
-0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.02
5.05
13.29
2.18
Op profit growth
229.23
266.81
6.6
97.46
EBIT growth
270.09
3,364.43
-32.85
432.57
Net profit growth
625.23
-148.05
103.29
-14.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Binod Sharma
Whole Time Director
Vikram Kabra
Whole Time Director
VIBHOR SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sweta Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niwesh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Bhauwala
Reports by Sreechem Resins Ltd
Summary
Sreechem Resins Limited was incorporated on May 16, 1988. The Company is principally engaged in production of Resins at its plant located at Jhagarpur (Rajgangpur) and Raigarh. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Magnesia Carbon Refractory, Alumina Carbon Refractory, Dolomite Refractory, and Continuous Casting Refractory.The Company has covered space of approximately 1,50,000 square feet which consists of manufacturing facilities and raw material and finished product storage yards and other ancillary facilities. It has an installed capacity to manufacture more than 7500 MT of synthetic resins both in powder and liquid form. In addition to this, the Company has installed capacity to manufacture more than 1000 MT of industrial coatings, insulating varnishes, paints and construction chemicals. The company manufacturers maximum quantity of Synthetic PF Resins viz, Novolak Resin and Resol Resin, both in Liquid and Powder Form. State of the art infrastructure, precision testing facilities and a well equipped R&D cell ensures that the manufactured resins are of the highest quality and are in par with international standards.The company has a state of the art laboratory which is used for testing the certifying incoming raw materials and every individual batch of finished product. The company has a full fledged Research & Development center alongside the laboratory where development work for new products takes place in accordance with the requirement of various customers. It is
Read More
The Sreechem Resins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd is ₹22.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sreechem Resins Ltd is 8.68 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sreechem Resins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sreechem Resins Ltd is ₹37.15 and ₹95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sreechem Resins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.78%, 3 Years at 14.11%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at -43.00%, 3 Month at -23.59% and 1 Month at -7.08%.
