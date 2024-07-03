Sreechem Resins Ltd Summary

Sreechem Resins Limited was incorporated on May 16, 1988. The Company is principally engaged in production of Resins at its plant located at Jhagarpur (Rajgangpur) and Raigarh. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Magnesia Carbon Refractory, Alumina Carbon Refractory, Dolomite Refractory, and Continuous Casting Refractory.The Company has covered space of approximately 1,50,000 square feet which consists of manufacturing facilities and raw material and finished product storage yards and other ancillary facilities. It has an installed capacity to manufacture more than 7500 MT of synthetic resins both in powder and liquid form. In addition to this, the Company has installed capacity to manufacture more than 1000 MT of industrial coatings, insulating varnishes, paints and construction chemicals. The company manufacturers maximum quantity of Synthetic PF Resins viz, Novolak Resin and Resol Resin, both in Liquid and Powder Form. State of the art infrastructure, precision testing facilities and a well equipped R&D cell ensures that the manufactured resins are of the highest quality and are in par with international standards.The company has a state of the art laboratory which is used for testing the certifying incoming raw materials and every individual batch of finished product. The company has a full fledged Research & Development center alongside the laboratory where development work for new products takes place in accordance with the requirement of various customers. It is having a pilot resin manufacturing plant where small batches from 2 Kg. to 10 Kg. are manufactured as per requirement of various customers. The manufacturing and quality management systems of the company have been certified by KVQA as NS-EN ISO 9001:2008/ ISO 9001:2008.