iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sreechem Resins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.33
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sreechem Resins Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.46

29.7

28.27

24.95

yoy growth (%)

16.02

5.05

13.29

2.18

Raw materials

-23.49

-21.96

-23.75

-20.4

As % of sales

68.18

73.94

84

81.73

Employee costs

-2.51

-1.85

-1.09

-1.09

As % of sales

7.3

6.23

3.86

4.39

Other costs

-5.49

-4.99

-3.18

-3.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.95

16.8

11.26

12.94

Operating profit

2.94

0.89

0.24

0.22

OPM

8.55

3.01

0.86

0.91

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.18

-0.25

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.3

-0.28

-0.3

Other income

0.06

0.04

0.02

0.05

Profit before tax

2.4

0.44

-0.26

-0.27

Taxes

-0.55

-0.18

0.2

0.01

Tax rate

-22.96

-42.05

-78.29

-3.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.85

0.25

-0.05

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.47

0

Net profit

1.85

0.25

-0.53

-0.26

yoy growth (%)

625.23

-148.05

103.29

-14.81

NPM

5.38

0.86

-1.88

-1.04

Sreechem Resins : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sreechem Resins Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.