|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.46
29.7
28.27
24.95
yoy growth (%)
16.02
5.05
13.29
2.18
Raw materials
-23.49
-21.96
-23.75
-20.4
As % of sales
68.18
73.94
84
81.73
Employee costs
-2.51
-1.85
-1.09
-1.09
As % of sales
7.3
6.23
3.86
4.39
Other costs
-5.49
-4.99
-3.18
-3.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.95
16.8
11.26
12.94
Operating profit
2.94
0.89
0.24
0.22
OPM
8.55
3.01
0.86
0.91
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.18
-0.25
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.3
-0.28
-0.3
Other income
0.06
0.04
0.02
0.05
Profit before tax
2.4
0.44
-0.26
-0.27
Taxes
-0.55
-0.18
0.2
0.01
Tax rate
-22.96
-42.05
-78.29
-3.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.85
0.25
-0.05
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.47
0
Net profit
1.85
0.25
-0.53
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
625.23
-148.05
103.29
-14.81
NPM
5.38
0.86
-1.88
-1.04
