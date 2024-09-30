AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting OF Sreechem Resins Limited held on 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers report dated 1st October, 2024 issued by N K & Associates, Scrutinizer on the Voting Process ( E-voting and Ballot) of the 36th AGM of the Company held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10 am at the registered office of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)