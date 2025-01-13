SRG Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
15.5
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.37
117.76
100.74
80.61
Net Worth
159.67
133.26
113.74
93.61
Minority Interest
Debt
491.26
357.24
286.63
285.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
650.93
490.5
400.37
379.39
Fixed Assets
27.04
25.06
12.66
4.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.81
11.89
26.91
25.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.09
3.93
2.9
2.7
Networking Capital
180.22
146.49
112.74
106.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
199.64
163.64
130.42
120.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.55
-0.49
-0.89
-1.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-17.87
-16.66
-16.79
-12.93
Cash
21.25
23.46
24.87
27.01
Total Assets
242.41
210.83
180.08
166.54
