Open₹381.95
Prev. Close₹382.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.89
Day's High₹381.95
Day's Low₹353.05
52 Week's High₹414.65
52 Week's Low₹252.65
Book Value₹140.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)515.3
P/E23.03
EPS16.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
15.5
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.37
117.76
100.74
80.61
Net Worth
159.67
133.26
113.74
93.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.96
-4.92
23.04
7.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinod K Jain
Director
Seema Jain.
Independent Director
Ashok Kabra
Independent Director
Vikas Gupta
Independent Director
Nishant Badala
Director
Garima Soni
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sureshkumar Kanhiyalal Porwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SRG Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
SRG Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Vitalise Finlease Private Limited on 10th March, 1999. The name of the Company was changed to S.R.G Housing Finance Private Limited on 4th December, 2000. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 10th February, 2004 and the Company name was changed to SRG Housing Finance Ltd.SRG is a Housing Finance Company registered with NHB engaged primarily in home loans in the State of Rajasthan. The Company provides Individual Home Loans and Loans against Property. It holds a niche competitive advantage in construction loan finance business which help to present this tool in best optimized manner in consideration of the volatile real estate sector. The financial tool of Loan against Property allow to utilize the equity in commercial property for meeting diverse financial needs.SRG Housing Finance Limited commenced operations from 2002 after getting registered with National Housing Bank being the 1st Company in Rajasthan to get NHB License. The Company is a growing housing finance company headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.In 2015, the Company achieved another significant milestone by becoming the very first company in India to migrate from the BSE SME Platform to the prestigious BSE Main Board, reflecting dedication to expansion.The Company, in 2019, launched business process re-engineering project, SRG Srajan.In 2023, the Company further solidified their presence in
Read More
The SRG Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is ₹515.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is 23.03 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRG Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is ₹252.65 and ₹414.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SRG Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.70%, 6 Month at -2.79%, 3 Month at 13.09% and 1 Month at 14.00%.
