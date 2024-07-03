Summary

SRG Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Vitalise Finlease Private Limited on 10th March, 1999. The name of the Company was changed to S.R.G Housing Finance Private Limited on 4th December, 2000. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 10th February, 2004 and the Company name was changed to SRG Housing Finance Ltd.SRG is a Housing Finance Company registered with NHB engaged primarily in home loans in the State of Rajasthan. The Company provides Individual Home Loans and Loans against Property. It holds a niche competitive advantage in construction loan finance business which help to present this tool in best optimized manner in consideration of the volatile real estate sector. The financial tool of Loan against Property allow to utilize the equity in commercial property for meeting diverse financial needs.SRG Housing Finance Limited commenced operations from 2002 after getting registered with National Housing Bank being the 1st Company in Rajasthan to get NHB License. The Company is a growing housing finance company headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.In 2015, the Company achieved another significant milestone by becoming the very first company in India to migrate from the BSE SME Platform to the prestigious BSE Main Board, reflecting dedication to expansion.The Company, in 2019, launched business process re-engineering project, SRG Srajan.In 2023, the Company further solidified their presence in

