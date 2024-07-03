iifl-logo-icon 1
SRG Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

360.15
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open381.95
  • Day's High381.95
  • 52 Wk High414.65
  • Prev. Close382.8
  • Day's Low353.05
  • 52 Wk Low 252.65
  • Turnover (lac)20.89
  • P/E23.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value140.49
  • EPS16.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)515.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SRG Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

381.95

Prev. Close

382.8

Turnover(Lac.)

20.89

Day's High

381.95

Day's Low

353.05

52 Week's High

414.65

52 Week's Low

252.65

Book Value

140.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

515.3

P/E

23.03

EPS

16.68

Divi. Yield

0

SRG Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

SRG Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

SRG Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.69%

Non-Promoter- 35.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRG Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

15.5

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.37

117.76

100.74

80.61

Net Worth

159.67

133.26

113.74

93.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.96

-4.92

23.04

7.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

SRG Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRG Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinod K Jain

Director

Seema Jain.

Independent Director

Ashok Kabra

Independent Director

Vikas Gupta

Independent Director

Nishant Badala

Director

Garima Soni

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sureshkumar Kanhiyalal Porwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRG Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

SRG Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Vitalise Finlease Private Limited on 10th March, 1999. The name of the Company was changed to S.R.G Housing Finance Private Limited on 4th December, 2000. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 10th February, 2004 and the Company name was changed to SRG Housing Finance Ltd.SRG is a Housing Finance Company registered with NHB engaged primarily in home loans in the State of Rajasthan. The Company provides Individual Home Loans and Loans against Property. It holds a niche competitive advantage in construction loan finance business which help to present this tool in best optimized manner in consideration of the volatile real estate sector. The financial tool of Loan against Property allow to utilize the equity in commercial property for meeting diverse financial needs.SRG Housing Finance Limited commenced operations from 2002 after getting registered with National Housing Bank being the 1st Company in Rajasthan to get NHB License. The Company is a growing housing finance company headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.In 2015, the Company achieved another significant milestone by becoming the very first company in India to migrate from the BSE SME Platform to the prestigious BSE Main Board, reflecting dedication to expansion.The Company, in 2019, launched business process re-engineering project, SRG Srajan.In 2023, the Company further solidified their presence in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SRG Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The SRG Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹360.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is ₹515.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is 23.03 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRG Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is ₹252.65 and ₹414.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SRG Housing Finance Ltd?

SRG Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.70%, 6 Month at -2.79%, 3 Month at 13.09% and 1 Month at 14.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRG Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRG Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.69 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 35.29 %

