To

The Members

SRG Housing Finance Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SRG Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and the notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("hereinafter referred to as the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) I n the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024.

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit including comprehensive income for the year ended on that date; and

c) I n the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

d) I n the case of Statement of Changes in Equity, change in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance

with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors report including the Annexures to Directors report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we hereby give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the financial statements;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts maintained for the purpose or preparation of the financial statements;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (refer note 13.1)

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been consider reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 1 under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right of use assets and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c) We report that the title deed of the immovable property is held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) We report that the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

According to the explanations and information given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments and loans and advances:

a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as "loan assets"), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note no. 2 to the Financial Statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2024, aggregating 1,376.25 Lakhs were categorized as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and 3,324.87 Lakhs were categorized as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 4 to the Financial Statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end aggregating 55,458.23 Lakhs, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorized as "Stage 1"), over dues in the repayment interest and/or principal for Stage 1 & Stage 2 aggregating 286.23 Lakhs were also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemized list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

For current financial year i.e. March 2024, Stage I includes from on time to 0-30 bucket whereas March 2023s stage I includes from on time to 30-60 bucket.

d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is 1,047.78 Lakhs. Reasonable steps are been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan Agreement.

e) The Companys principal business is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable

iv) The Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided or securities to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under section 186.

v) As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31, 2014 the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us:

a) The Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to the Company to the appropriate authorities.

b) There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings:

a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application in respect of term loans raised towards the end of the year

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) The Company has not raised moneys by way of Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company in the board meeting held on March 19, 2024 has made preferential allotment of 3,00,000 equity shares to Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain pursuant to the conversion of warrants alloted to him in accordance with the special resolution passed by the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2022.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes on Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him under provisions of Section 192 of The Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, provision of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-lA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Thus, paragraph 3 (xvi) a, b and c of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) M/s PKJ & CO., Chartered Accountants though appointed at the 18th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2017 as the statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years upto the conclusion of 23rd Annual General Meeting which was held on August 5, 2022. To the best of our knowledge, the said auditors had not raised any issues, objections or concerns on the Company or its financial statements.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 2(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB- SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of SRG Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".