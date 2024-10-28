Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find attached financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Allotment of 7,76,263 Equity shares on preferential issue basis

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - 14-08-2024 with unaudited results for quarter ended june 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement a qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting for Fund Raising - 09-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 03-07-2024

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider And Approve The Proposal Of Raising Of Funds. Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, June 03, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. An enabling resolution for raising of funds by issue of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 100 crores through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode, as may be considered appropriate, subject to approval of the shareholders and government/regulatory/ statutory approvals, and requirements, as applicable. 2. To increase authorized capital of the company The existing Authorised Share Capital be increased from Rs.16 Crores divided into 1,60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 20 crores divided into 2,00,00,000 equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and thereby consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and government/regulatory/statutory approvals, and requirements, as applicable. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 24 May 2024

Allotment of 2,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other matter Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23-05-2024 along with Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Financial results 31-03-2024 Financial Results 31-03-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares on preferential basis in accordance with the special resolution passed by the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 26 2022. Allotment of 3,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024