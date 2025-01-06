iifl-logo-icon 1
SRG Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

361.3
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SRG Housing Finance Ltd

SRG Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.96

-4.92

23.04

7.63

Other operating items

Operating

-5.96

-4.92

23.04

7.63

Capital expenditure

6.2

0.83

0.22

0.79

Free cash flow

0.24

-4.09

23.26

8.42

Equity raised

109.64

50

27.75

8.49

Investing

25.3

0.1

-0.52

0.84

Financing

118.82

91.92

33.75

16.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

254

137.93

84.24

34.15

