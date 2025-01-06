SRG Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.96
-4.92
23.04
7.63
Other operating items
Operating
-5.96
-4.92
23.04
7.63
Capital expenditure
6.2
0.83
0.22
0.79
Free cash flow
0.24
-4.09
23.26
8.42
Equity raised
109.64
50
27.75
8.49
Investing
25.3
0.1
-0.52
0.84
Financing
118.82
91.92
33.75
16.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
254
137.93
84.24
34.15
