|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 03-07-2024 Please find enclosed Notice of 25th AGM along with Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Outcome of 25th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Intimation of Change in Directors of SRG Housing Finance Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.