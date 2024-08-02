|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Notice of EGM to be held on August 02, 2024 Please find attached Outcome of EGM held on 02.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Please find enclosed Scrutinizer report with voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
