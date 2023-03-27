iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

1.64
(-4.65%)
Mar 27, 2023|10:53:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.26

-12.2

-11.76

-11.02

Net Worth

-5

-4.94

-4.5

-3.76

Minority Interest

Debt

3.12

3.09

3.08

2.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.88

-1.85

-1.42

-1.1

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

1.3

1.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.89

-1.88

-3.26

-2.8

Inventories

0

0

0.45

0.77

Inventory Days

0

0

2,047.28

2,763.79

Sundry Debtors

0.93

0.93

0.93

1

Debtor Days

0

1,877.87

4,231.05

3,589.34

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.21

0.21

0.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-0.61

-0.72

-0.72

Creditor Days

0

1,231.72

3,275.65

2,584.32

Other Current Liabilities

-2.4

-2.41

-4.13

-4.2

Cash

0

0.01

0.53

0

Total Assets

-1.89

-1.86

-1.43

-1.11

