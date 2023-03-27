Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.26
-12.2
-11.76
-11.02
Net Worth
-5
-4.94
-4.5
-3.76
Minority Interest
Debt
3.12
3.09
3.08
2.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.88
-1.85
-1.42
-1.1
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
1.3
1.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.89
-1.88
-3.26
-2.8
Inventories
0
0
0.45
0.77
Inventory Days
0
0
2,047.28
2,763.79
Sundry Debtors
0.93
0.93
0.93
1
Debtor Days
0
1,877.87
4,231.05
3,589.34
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-0.61
-0.72
-0.72
Creditor Days
0
1,231.72
3,275.65
2,584.32
Other Current Liabilities
-2.4
-2.41
-4.13
-4.2
Cash
0
0.01
0.53
0
Total Assets
-1.89
-1.86
-1.43
-1.11
