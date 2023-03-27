iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.64
(-4.65%)
Mar 27, 2023

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.49

-0.68

-0.76

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.17

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.81

0.07

-0.47

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

0.28

-0.78

-1.44

Capital expenditure

-0.06

-4.24

-12.46

0

Free cash flow

-0.14

-3.95

-13.24

-1.44

Equity raised

-24.39

-23.52

-22.04

-20.51

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.21

6.17

5.74

5.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-18.33

-21.3

-29.54

-16.8

