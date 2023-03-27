Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.49
-0.68
-0.76
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.17
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.81
0.07
-0.47
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
0.28
-0.78
-1.44
Capital expenditure
-0.06
-4.24
-12.46
0
Free cash flow
-0.14
-3.95
-13.24
-1.44
Equity raised
-24.39
-23.52
-22.04
-20.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.21
6.17
5.74
5.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.33
-21.3
-29.54
-16.8
