Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Share Price

1.64
(-4.65%)
Mar 27, 2023|10:53:52 AM

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.64

Prev. Close

1.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.64

Day's Low

1.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Corporate Action

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 73.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.26

-12.2

-11.76

-11.02

Net Worth

-5

-4.94

-4.5

-3.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.18

0.08

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-100

125.31

-21.1

-85.82

Raw materials

0

-0.45

-0.31

-0.46

As % of sales

0

250.89

397.12

457.52

Employee costs

0

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.49

-0.68

-0.76

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.17

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.81

0.07

-0.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

125.31

-21.1

-85.82

Op profit growth

-85.7

-8.34

-10.47

-71.75

EBIT growth

-86.38

-27.69

-10.63

-42.84

Net profit growth

-84.59

-41.32

-3.55

-44.06

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

C Saya Reddy

Managing Director

A Leela

Independent Director

Prabhu Reddy Kandula

Director

Srinivas Reddy Annapureddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.89, Vajra Granites was promoted by K G S Ranganadha Prasad and associates. It is engaged in the manufacture of granite products such as granite slabs/tiles, monuments, decorative pieces,etc.The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture cut and polished granite slabs / panels, monuments with a capacity of 1,12,000 sq mtr of slabs and tiles, and 15,000 sq mtr of monuments in the Nizamabad district of Andhra Pradesh. Commercial production commenced in Jan.92. In Nov.92, the company undertook an expansion of its polishing capacity from 41,000 sq mtr to 82,000 sq mtr. The company is operating quarries in Karnataka, other than Andhra Pradesh. During 1996-97 the company succesfully identified quarries of premium colours like Black, Red, Green etc. It also started quarrying activities in Orissa to meet its raw material requirement. Further the company has made long-term arrangements with quarry owners for premium colours like Black, Black Galaxy, Red Multi, Paradisco, Green etc. and is also in the process of making such arrangements for other colours.In 1999-2000 the company became a Sick Industrial Company due to non-availability of quality raw blocks, world-wide recessionary trend, etc., hence reference was made to the BIFR for appropriate rehabilitation and remedial measures.
