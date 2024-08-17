Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.64
Prev. Close₹1.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.64
Day's Low₹1.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-6.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.26
-12.2
-11.76
-11.02
Net Worth
-5
-4.94
-4.5
-3.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.18
0.08
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-100
125.31
-21.1
-85.82
Raw materials
0
-0.45
-0.31
-0.46
As % of sales
0
250.89
397.12
457.52
Employee costs
0
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.49
-0.68
-0.76
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.17
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.81
0.07
-0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
125.31
-21.1
-85.82
Op profit growth
-85.7
-8.34
-10.47
-71.75
EBIT growth
-86.38
-27.69
-10.63
-42.84
Net profit growth
-84.59
-41.32
-3.55
-44.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
C Saya Reddy
Managing Director
A Leela
Independent Director
Prabhu Reddy Kandula
Director
Srinivas Reddy Annapureddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Vajra Granites Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.89, Vajra Granites was promoted by K G S Ranganadha Prasad and associates. It is engaged in the manufacture of granite products such as granite slabs/tiles, monuments, decorative pieces,etc.The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture cut and polished granite slabs / panels, monuments with a capacity of 1,12,000 sq mtr of slabs and tiles, and 15,000 sq mtr of monuments in the Nizamabad district of Andhra Pradesh. Commercial production commenced in Jan.92. In Nov.92, the company undertook an expansion of its polishing capacity from 41,000 sq mtr to 82,000 sq mtr. The company is operating quarries in Karnataka, other than Andhra Pradesh. During 1996-97 the company succesfully identified quarries of premium colours like Black, Red, Green etc. It also started quarrying activities in Orissa to meet its raw material requirement. Further the company has made long-term arrangements with quarry owners for premium colours like Black, Black Galaxy, Red Multi, Paradisco, Green etc. and is also in the process of making such arrangements for other colours.In 1999-2000 the company became a Sick Industrial Company due to non-availability of quality raw blocks, world-wide recessionary trend, etc., hence reference was made to the BIFR for appropriate rehabilitation and remedial measures.
