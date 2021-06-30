To The Members of SRI VAJRA GRANITES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SRI VAJRA GRANITES LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2021, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2021, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there were no such key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether other information is materially inconsistent with standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of the work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors reports unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the act, we given in the ‘Annexure A statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B, and

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. The Company is required to transfer Rs.10,78,800/- to Investor Education and Protection Fund being the amount received from deceased director towards advance against share capital and no allotment of share capital could be made. The amount was not claimed for more than 7 years.

Annexure ‘A To The Independent Auditors Report (This is the Annexure referred to in our Report of even date)

i.

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. All fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us all the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) of the Order is not applicable

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Therefore sub-clauses (a) & (b) of clause iii) are not applicable.

iv. The company has not given any loans to directors or made any investments or given guarantees or security for loans therefore compliance of provisions of sections 185 & 186 of Companies Act,2013 is not applicable

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, which apply to the Company.

vii. a The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c According to the records of the Company, there were no dues outstanding of income-tax, value added tax, Goods and Services Tax and cess on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has no dues to any bank, financial institution or government. It does not have any debentures.

ix. In our opinion, based on the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments and term loans and hence, reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported by the Management during the year.

xi. According to the records of the Company and on the basis of the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration, if any, has been paid or provided in accordance in compliance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SRI VAJRA GRANITES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.