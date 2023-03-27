Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.18
0.08
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-100
125.31
-21.1
-85.82
Raw materials
0
-0.45
-0.31
-0.46
As % of sales
0
250.89
397.12
457.52
Employee costs
0
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
0
37.44
80.2
63.67
Other costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.2
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
70.99
260.18
140.6
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.46
-0.51
-0.57
OPM
0
-259.34
-637.51
-561.8
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.17
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.31
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.49
-0.68
-0.76
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.49
-0.68
-0.76
Exceptional items
0
0.06
-0.05
0
Net profit
-0.06
-0.43
-0.73
-0.76
yoy growth (%)
-84.59
-41.32
-3.55
-44.06
NPM
0
-240.21
-922.36
-754.49
