iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.64
(-4.65%)
Mar 27, 2023|10:53:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.18

0.08

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-100

125.31

-21.1

-85.82

Raw materials

0

-0.45

-0.31

-0.46

As % of sales

0

250.89

397.12

457.52

Employee costs

0

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

0

37.44

80.2

63.67

Other costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.2

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

70.99

260.18

140.6

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.46

-0.51

-0.57

OPM

0

-259.34

-637.51

-561.8

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.17

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

0

-9.31

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.49

-0.68

-0.76

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.49

-0.68

-0.76

Exceptional items

0

0.06

-0.05

0

Net profit

-0.06

-0.43

-0.73

-0.76

yoy growth (%)

-84.59

-41.32

-3.55

-44.06

NPM

0

-240.21

-922.36

-754.49

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.