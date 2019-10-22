SRS Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
98.12
98.12
98.12
98.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.33
25.19
21.86
15.5
Net Worth
108.45
123.31
119.98
113.62
Minority Interest
Debt
114.3
114.14
85.23
94.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0.05
Total Liabilities
222.75
237.45
205.25
208.05
Fixed Assets
0.41
0.57
0.78
0.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
47.33
19.79
18.13
24.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.71
0.08
1.69
Networking Capital
174.66
216.23
183.95
180.2
Inventories
0
6.41
12.7
40.77
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.86
2.02
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
182.54
227.32
173.72
141.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-14.21
-0.01
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.57
-5.31
-2.46
-1.91
Cash
0.36
0.16
2.32
0.77
Total Assets
222.76
237.46
205.26
208.06
