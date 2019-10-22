iifl-logo-icon 1
SRS Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Oct 22, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

98.12

98.12

98.12

98.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.33

25.19

21.86

15.5

Net Worth

108.45

123.31

119.98

113.62

Minority Interest

Debt

114.3

114.14

85.23

94.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0.05

Total Liabilities

222.75

237.45

205.25

208.05

Fixed Assets

0.41

0.57

0.78

0.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

47.33

19.79

18.13

24.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.71

0.08

1.69

Networking Capital

174.66

216.23

183.95

180.2

Inventories

0

6.41

12.7

40.77

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

7.86

2.02

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

182.54

227.32

173.72

141.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-14.21

-0.01

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.57

-5.31

-2.46

-1.91

Cash

0.36

0.16

2.32

0.77

Total Assets

222.76

237.46

205.26

208.06

