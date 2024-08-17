iifl-logo-icon 1
SRS Finance Ltd Annually Results

0.19
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2019|10:24:58 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

491.67

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

491.67

Other Operating Income

0.18

Other Income

0.11

Total Income

491.96

Total Expenditure

464.35

PBIDT

27.61

Interest

18

PBDT

9.61

Depreciation

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

98.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,02,57,156

Public Shareholding (%)

30.84

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,78,64,437

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

69.16

PBIDTM(%)

5.61

PBDTM(%)

1.95

PATM(%)

1.91

