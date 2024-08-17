SRS Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
491.67
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
491.67
Other Operating Income
0.18
Other Income
0.11
Total Income
491.96
Total Expenditure
464.35
PBIDT
27.61
Interest
18
PBDT
9.61
Depreciation
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
98.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,02,57,156
Public Shareholding (%)
30.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,78,64,437
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
69.16
PBIDTM(%)
5.61
PBDTM(%)
1.95
PATM(%)
1.91
