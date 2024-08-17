SectorFinance
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
98.12
98.12
98.12
98.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.33
25.19
21.86
15.5
Net Worth
108.45
123.31
119.98
113.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-18.32
44.01
98.07
-19.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
491.67
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
491.67
Other Operating Income
0.18
Other Income
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Deepak Garg
Managing Director & CEO
Bishan Bansal
Non Executive Director
Naresh Kumar Goyal
Independent Director
Rajesh Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SRS Finance Ltd
Summary
SRS Finance limited (Formerly known as SRS Exhibitors and Hoteliers Limited) was incorporated on 1st February 1994 with the business of financing and investments as its main objective. The year 2009 marked a significant milestone in its history when it got a Certificate from the Reserve Bank of India to conduct business as a Non Banking Financial Corporation.The Company initially focused on corporate finance and investments, but after getting the recognition of a NBFC, it is now entering the consumer finance business. With this, it aims to become an enabler for people to realize their desires to buy quality goods of choice in a convenient and safe manner. Typical products for which it shall extend financing facility include 2 & 3 wheeler, cars, white goods, electronic products, home appliances and the like. The Company is in the business of funding corporate projects. This is done by way of its own resources and accruals as well as by way of loan syndication. It is in the business of funding corporate projects as well. This is done by way of its own resources and accruals as well as by way of loan syndication.The fact that the Company is a part of the SRS Group makes it easy for it to establish itself, get new clients, achieve efficient funding as well as benefit from the overall strength of the SRS brand. The SRS Group of companies serve a cross section of the society through its various offerings spread across cinemas, food & beverages, retail, jewellery, housing as well as
