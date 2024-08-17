iifl-logo-icon 1
SRS Finance Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2019|10:24:58 AM

SRS Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.05

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SRS Finance Ltd Corporate Action

SRS Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SRS Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Feb-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.16%

Non-Promoter- 30.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRS Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

98.12

98.12

98.12

98.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.33

25.19

21.86

15.5

Net Worth

108.45

123.31

119.98

113.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-18.32

44.01

98.07

-19.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

491.67

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

491.67

Other Operating Income

0.18

Other Income

0.11

SRS Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRS Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Deepak Garg

Managing Director & CEO

Bishan Bansal

Non Executive Director

Naresh Kumar Goyal

Independent Director

Rajesh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRS Finance Ltd

Summary

SRS Finance limited (Formerly known as SRS Exhibitors and Hoteliers Limited) was incorporated on 1st February 1994 with the business of financing and investments as its main objective. The year 2009 marked a significant milestone in its history when it got a Certificate from the Reserve Bank of India to conduct business as a Non Banking Financial Corporation.The Company initially focused on corporate finance and investments, but after getting the recognition of a NBFC, it is now entering the consumer finance business. With this, it aims to become an enabler for people to realize their desires to buy quality goods of choice in a convenient and safe manner. Typical products for which it shall extend financing facility include 2 & 3 wheeler, cars, white goods, electronic products, home appliances and the like. The Company is in the business of funding corporate projects. This is done by way of its own resources and accruals as well as by way of loan syndication. It is in the business of funding corporate projects as well. This is done by way of its own resources and accruals as well as by way of loan syndication.The fact that the Company is a part of the SRS Group makes it easy for it to establish itself, get new clients, achieve efficient funding as well as benefit from the overall strength of the SRS brand. The SRS Group of companies serve a cross section of the society through its various offerings spread across cinemas, food & beverages, retail, jewellery, housing as well as
