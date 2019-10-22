SRS Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-18.32
44.01
98.07
-19.72
Other operating items
Operating
-18.32
44.01
98.07
-19.72
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
0.05
-0.55
Free cash flow
-18.35
44.01
98.12
-20.27
Equity raised
35.52
47.05
37.36
25.94
Investing
27.54
1.66
-6.35
-3.98
Financing
0.15
28.91
-9.14
45.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.87
121.63
119.98
47.03
