SRS Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2019|10:24:58 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-18.32

44.01

98.07

-19.72

Other operating items

Operating

-18.32

44.01

98.07

-19.72

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0

0.05

-0.55

Free cash flow

-18.35

44.01

98.12

-20.27

Equity raised

35.52

47.05

37.36

25.94

Investing

27.54

1.66

-6.35

-3.98

Financing

0.15

28.91

-9.14

45.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.87

121.63

119.98

47.03

