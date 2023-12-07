This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, November 24, 2023, has, inter alia, considered and approved the items of agendas, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Sub-division of 1(One) Equity share of Face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up to 10 (Ten) equity share of the face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid up The Company has fixed Friday the 29th December 2023 as the Record date for the Purpose of Sub Division of Equity Share and Bonus Issue Subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing EGM of the company schedule to be held on Monday, 18 December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- COMPANY NAME & CODE STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD. (511700) RECORD DATE 29/12/2023 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/12/2023 DR-685/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE625D01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/12/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.12.2023) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20231222-33 dated December 22, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD. (511700) New ISIN No. INE625D01028 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-12-2023 (DR-685/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.12.2023)