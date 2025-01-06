Standard Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
0.66
0.99
0.64
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.42
-0.47
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.93
0.03
-0.02
-0.21
Working capital
3.85
4.94
4.47
3.82
Other operating items
Operating
5.6
5.21
4.96
3.75
Capital expenditure
-0.43
0.78
0.25
-0.64
Free cash flow
5.17
6
5.21
3.11
Equity raised
16.56
13.95
11.23
10.62
Investing
0
-0.65
0
0
Financing
8.63
12.8
12.05
5.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.37
32.1
28.49
18.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.