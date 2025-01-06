iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.49
(0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Standard Surfact FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

0.66

0.99

0.64

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.42

-0.47

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.93

0.03

-0.02

-0.21

Working capital

3.85

4.94

4.47

3.82

Other operating items

Operating

5.6

5.21

4.96

3.75

Capital expenditure

-0.43

0.78

0.25

-0.64

Free cash flow

5.17

6

5.21

3.11

Equity raised

16.56

13.95

11.23

10.62

Investing

0

-0.65

0

0

Financing

8.63

12.8

12.05

5.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.37

32.1

28.49

18.99

