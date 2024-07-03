iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Surfactants Ltd Share Price

55.49
(0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open55.05
  • Day's High56.92
  • 52 Wk High92
  • Prev. Close55.09
  • Day's Low52.42
  • 52 Wk Low 49
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E56.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.72
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Standard Surfactants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

55.05

Prev. Close

55.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

56.92

Day's Low

52.42

52 Week's High

92

52 Week's Low

49

Book Value

33.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.84

P/E

56.79

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Standard Surfactants Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Standard Surfactants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Standard Surfactants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 37.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Standard Surfactants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.23

8.26

8.28

7.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.55

16.15

12.91

10.47

Net Worth

27.78

24.41

21.19

17.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.85

82.61

87.09

54.92

yoy growth (%)

12.39

-5.14

58.57

24.44

Raw materials

-78.24

-70.7

-75.09

-47.26

As % of sales

84.26

85.59

86.22

86.05

Employee costs

-1.9

-1.97

-1.72

-1.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

0.66

0.99

0.64

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.42

-0.47

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.93

0.03

-0.02

-0.21

Working capital

3.85

4.94

4.47

3.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.39

-5.14

58.57

24.44

Op profit growth

117.05

-20.17

24.21

1.73

EBIT growth

141.28

-41.04

26.29

7.09

Net profit growth

142.01

-6.97

123.67

-0.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

117.24

89

62.17

42.92

Excise Duty

0

1.91

7.25

0

Net Sales

117.24

87.09

54.92

42.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1.22

Other Income

0.29

0.19

0.76

0.79

Standard Surfactants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Standard Surfactants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pawan Kumar Garg

Whole-time Director

Atul Kumar Garg

Whole-time Director

Ankur Garg

Independent Director

Rajinder Pal Singh.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhank Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Standard Surfactants Ltd

Summary

Standard Surfactants Ltd (SSL) was founded in 1990 by the Garg family at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A professionally managed company controlled by the Garg Group, Kanpur, has a sustained presence in surfactants (surface active agents) and synthetic detergents. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of Detergents and Organic Chemicals.The Groups footprints span sectors such as Surfactant Manufacturing, Trading of Petrochemicals, Waxes, Sulphur, Solvents, Real Estate & Automobile. Efficient capital structure, operational discipline and a widespread distribution network have together attributed to enhance the Group and enabled the organisation to deliver value to consumers.SSL put up its second unit to manufacture 90% active matter sulphonic acid from linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and also synthetic detergents in 1992, at Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh; the first being at Rania, UP. The Film Sulphonation Plant, set up in 1995, commenced production of 97% LABS with additional capacity to produce ADS. It further set up two manufacturing units, located at Mandideep (Bhopal) and Rania (Kanpur) for the manufacturing of Synthetic Detergent Powder & Cake with processing and packaging facilities.The largest non-captive surfactant manufacturer in north India, the company serves customers like HLL, P&G, Godrej and Shaw Wallace. Besides having a captive demand for 6000 tpa of surfactants for its detergent division, it also has a tie-up with P&G to pick up at least 50% of its re
Company FAQs

What is the Standard Surfactants Ltd share price today?

The Standard Surfactants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd is ₹45.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Surfactants Ltd is 56.79 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Surfactants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Surfactants Ltd is ₹49 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Standard Surfactants Ltd?

Standard Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at -17.60%, 1 Year at -39.25%, 6 Month at -8.11%, 3 Month at -23.69% and 1 Month at 0.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Surfactants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Surfactants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.50 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 37.39 %

