Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹55.05
Prev. Close₹55.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹56.92
Day's Low₹52.42
52 Week's High₹92
52 Week's Low₹49
Book Value₹33.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.84
P/E56.79
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.23
8.26
8.28
7.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.55
16.15
12.91
10.47
Net Worth
27.78
24.41
21.19
17.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.85
82.61
87.09
54.92
yoy growth (%)
12.39
-5.14
58.57
24.44
Raw materials
-78.24
-70.7
-75.09
-47.26
As % of sales
84.26
85.59
86.22
86.05
Employee costs
-1.9
-1.97
-1.72
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
0.66
0.99
0.64
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.42
-0.47
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.93
0.03
-0.02
-0.21
Working capital
3.85
4.94
4.47
3.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.39
-5.14
58.57
24.44
Op profit growth
117.05
-20.17
24.21
1.73
EBIT growth
141.28
-41.04
26.29
7.09
Net profit growth
142.01
-6.97
123.67
-0.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
117.24
89
62.17
42.92
Excise Duty
0
1.91
7.25
0
Net Sales
117.24
87.09
54.92
42.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.22
Other Income
0.29
0.19
0.76
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pawan Kumar Garg
Whole-time Director
Atul Kumar Garg
Whole-time Director
Ankur Garg
Independent Director
Rajinder Pal Singh.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhank Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Standard Surfactants Ltd
Summary
Standard Surfactants Ltd (SSL) was founded in 1990 by the Garg family at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A professionally managed company controlled by the Garg Group, Kanpur, has a sustained presence in surfactants (surface active agents) and synthetic detergents. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of Detergents and Organic Chemicals.The Groups footprints span sectors such as Surfactant Manufacturing, Trading of Petrochemicals, Waxes, Sulphur, Solvents, Real Estate & Automobile. Efficient capital structure, operational discipline and a widespread distribution network have together attributed to enhance the Group and enabled the organisation to deliver value to consumers.SSL put up its second unit to manufacture 90% active matter sulphonic acid from linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and also synthetic detergents in 1992, at Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh; the first being at Rania, UP. The Film Sulphonation Plant, set up in 1995, commenced production of 97% LABS with additional capacity to produce ADS. It further set up two manufacturing units, located at Mandideep (Bhopal) and Rania (Kanpur) for the manufacturing of Synthetic Detergent Powder & Cake with processing and packaging facilities.The largest non-captive surfactant manufacturer in north India, the company serves customers like HLL, P&G, Godrej and Shaw Wallace. Besides having a captive demand for 6000 tpa of surfactants for its detergent division, it also has a tie-up with P&G to pick up at least 50% of its re
Read More
The Standard Surfactants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd is ₹45.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Surfactants Ltd is 56.79 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Surfactants Ltd is ₹49 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Standard Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at -17.60%, 1 Year at -39.25%, 6 Month at -8.11%, 3 Month at -23.69% and 1 Month at 0.38%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.