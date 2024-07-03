Summary

Standard Surfactants Ltd (SSL) was founded in 1990 by the Garg family at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A professionally managed company controlled by the Garg Group, Kanpur, has a sustained presence in surfactants (surface active agents) and synthetic detergents. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of Detergents and Organic Chemicals.The Groups footprints span sectors such as Surfactant Manufacturing, Trading of Petrochemicals, Waxes, Sulphur, Solvents, Real Estate & Automobile. Efficient capital structure, operational discipline and a widespread distribution network have together attributed to enhance the Group and enabled the organisation to deliver value to consumers.SSL put up its second unit to manufacture 90% active matter sulphonic acid from linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and also synthetic detergents in 1992, at Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh; the first being at Rania, UP. The Film Sulphonation Plant, set up in 1995, commenced production of 97% LABS with additional capacity to produce ADS. It further set up two manufacturing units, located at Mandideep (Bhopal) and Rania (Kanpur) for the manufacturing of Synthetic Detergent Powder & Cake with processing and packaging facilities.The largest non-captive surfactant manufacturer in north India, the company serves customers like HLL, P&G, Godrej and Shaw Wallace. Besides having a captive demand for 6000 tpa of surfactants for its detergent division, it also has a tie-up with P&G to pick up at least 50% of its re

