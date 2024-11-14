iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Surfactants Ltd Board Meeting

52.51
(-0.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Standard Surfact CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of BM held on 14th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To decide date time and Venue of 35th Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 (Approval of AGM Notice) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 8/15 Arya Nagar Kanpur-208002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The board adopted June 2024 Quarter results along with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on 13.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

