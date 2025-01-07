Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.85
82.61
87.09
54.92
yoy growth (%)
12.39
-5.14
58.57
24.44
Raw materials
-78.24
-70.7
-75.09
-47.26
As % of sales
84.26
85.59
86.22
86.05
Employee costs
-1.9
-1.97
-1.72
-1.58
As % of sales
2.05
2.38
1.98
2.89
Other costs
-8.39
-7.94
-7.77
-4.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.04
9.61
8.93
7.4
Operating profit
4.3
1.98
2.48
2
OPM
4.64
2.4
2.85
3.64
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.42
-0.47
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.95
-1.01
-1.86
-1.61
Other income
0.16
0.12
0.84
0.76
Profit before tax
3.1
0.66
0.99
0.64
Taxes
-0.93
0.03
-0.02
-0.21
Tax rate
-30.04
5.07
-2.75
-33.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.17
0.7
0.96
0.43
Exceptional items
0
0.19
0
0
Net profit
2.17
0.89
0.96
0.43
yoy growth (%)
142.01
-6.97
123.67
-0.69
NPM
2.34
1.08
1.1
0.78
