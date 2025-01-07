iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Surfactants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.42
(-3.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Surfactants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.85

82.61

87.09

54.92

yoy growth (%)

12.39

-5.14

58.57

24.44

Raw materials

-78.24

-70.7

-75.09

-47.26

As % of sales

84.26

85.59

86.22

86.05

Employee costs

-1.9

-1.97

-1.72

-1.58

As % of sales

2.05

2.38

1.98

2.89

Other costs

-8.39

-7.94

-7.77

-4.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.04

9.61

8.93

7.4

Operating profit

4.3

1.98

2.48

2

OPM

4.64

2.4

2.85

3.64

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.42

-0.47

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.95

-1.01

-1.86

-1.61

Other income

0.16

0.12

0.84

0.76

Profit before tax

3.1

0.66

0.99

0.64

Taxes

-0.93

0.03

-0.02

-0.21

Tax rate

-30.04

5.07

-2.75

-33.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.17

0.7

0.96

0.43

Exceptional items

0

0.19

0

0

Net profit

2.17

0.89

0.96

0.43

yoy growth (%)

142.01

-6.97

123.67

-0.69

NPM

2.34

1.08

1.1

0.78

Standard Surfact : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Surfactants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.